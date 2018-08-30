Ringling bridge going strong after 15 years

SARASOTA – After 15 years, the Ringling Bridge is an accepted part of the Suncoast landscape. Fifteen years ago this week, one of Florida’s greatest engineering challenges was completed to much fanfare, but also much opposition.

The project manager and Ellenton resident, Brett Kermode, had to construct two gargantuan concrete blocks, tow them along the waterway from Port Manatee, then lift and couple them together atop support pilings at variable depths.

At just over 106 feet, Sarasota’s John Ringling Causeway Bridge was billed as the widest segmental bridge in the world.

The 65–foot high bridge with a view of Sarasota Bay has four traffic lanes, emergency lanes, bicycle lanes, and pedestrian sidewalks, which are used for political marches, cyclists, runners, and walkers.

It is hard to believe now, because it is such an integral part of the Suncoast skyline, but the proposal of its fixed-structure design, and the implosion of the original drawbridge was hotly contested for years. All’s well that ends well, at least in this case.