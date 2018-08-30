Ringling Bridge celebrates 15 years of connecting the city to the keys

SARASOTA- The Ringling Bridge is a Sarasota icon, an integral part of the city skyline featured on postcards and in marketing campaigns. The bridge first opened to traffic 15 years ago today, and is the third in a long history of connecting Sarasota County.

“People come down here specifically in the evening to try and take photographs of the sunset,” Director of Marine Operations at Hart’s Landing Captain Sweets said. “Because it’s just that nice down here, when you have the sun dropping down and the color of the bridge, it’s definitely really unique.”

But it’s not the only unique bridge that’s stood there. The 1st John Ringling Causeway was built in 1920 to connect the city to the keys.

“Before the bridges were there, people had no option to get two and from the keys expect for by boat,” Sarasota County Historical Resources Collections Curator Lindsay Ogles said. “You also have developers like John Ringling, who used the bridge as a way to draw people to Sarasota County.”

He even featured it in advertising campaigns saying the bridge was open every day.

Then the development led by the new bridge caused the community to outgrow it.

“There was actually quite a bit of debate in the community,” Ogles said. ‘Where people were like do we really need a new bridge, how big should the new bridge be, are we going really big or just a little bit bigger.”

And in the 50’s the new bridge was built.

“First and foremost we congratulate the bridge for making it over 50 years,” Ogles said. “You know a bridge with salt air, it’s going to have problems, and this little trooper of a second bridge survived that long.”

But the draw-bridge got to a point where it was stuck in the upright position.

“I do remember it being broken one day,” Capt. Sweets said. “And it really irritated a lot of people trying to head to work over on St. Armand’s Circle.”

So the same debate began again over the construction of the third bridge.

“There was quite a bit of confusion and concern over what that would do to the views, to the eco-system and what that would really mean for the community.”

But the current bridge has become a community icon.

“Especially in the evenings around stuff and when the lights come on,” Capt. Sweets said. “It’s actually a nice looking bridge, I think that people had visions of it not being so nice, but I think it’s a lot nicer than it used to be.”

“I think we can hope for a good 50 years from this guy,” Ogles said. “15 in and we’re already doing pretty well.”