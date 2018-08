SARASOTA COUNTY – A lightning strike in Sarasota causes a house fire this afternoon.

Sarasota County Fire Department says it happened after 3 P.M. on the 5900 block of Anise Drive.

Lightning struck the roof causing a blaze in the attic.

Fire fighters were able to extinguish the flames in ten minutes.

Water damage to house occurred due to the hole in the roof.

The occupants were not home and no one suffered any injuries.