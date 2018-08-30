Florida Fish and Wildlife hold coyote workshop for Longboat Key residents

They live just about anywhere and eat almost anything, coyotes are getting comfortable here on the Suncoast.

There are coyotes in all 67 counties in Florida and they have been spotted in Longboat Key,” said Melody Kilborn from FWC.

Florida Fish and Wildlife addressed worried residents in a workshop on Thursday, offering advice on how to prevent problems with coyotes.

“The biggest bit of information we could share is, secure your attractants, secure garbage, secure your dog food, your bird feed, anything that could potentially attract coyotes to an area,” said Kilborn.

Greg Fiore is Longboat Key resident and attended the workshop.

“I learned some of the techniques that get rid of them like making loud noises and things like that,” said Fiore.

The FWC says coyotes are curious and can lose their fear of humans, but there are ways to scare them away if they get too close. One way, a coyote shaker, made simply by placing pebbles or coins in an empty bottle.

Although Fiore learned how to prevent a dangerous encounter with a coyote, he is still concerned about his cats safety.

“I understand coyotes are Wiley as they say and they could snatch him right up in a minute,” said Fiore.

FWC says removing the coyotes on the island is possible, but very difficult, and its only a matter of time before the coyotes would return.