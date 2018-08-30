FFF: Game of The Week, Venice at Riverview

SARASOTA – Two of the best programs in the State of Florida. Twenty-two wins among them last year and over 1,000 points scored.

“I know it’s a big game, Riverview and Venice is always going to be. Two cross-town rivals, it’s going to be a huge match up.”

Riverview reached the Regional Finals in the 8-A bracket last season before falling to the eventual Champions, Atlantic High School.

While Venice captured the ultimate prize, a state title.

Last year, the Indians topped the Rams 17-0 in the lone meeting between the two schools, but Defensive Line Coach, Sascha Hyer knows there is work to be done.

“We’ve got to get better pass rush and control our gaps. We just have to do our job, and not worry about anything else.”

As for preparing for the Rams O-line.

“They are going to be big up front, offensive line wise they run a good zone scheme. We have to be ready to play up front.

Last week Riverview forced seven turnovers in their 41-6 win over Booker, obviously a formula Head Coach of the Rams, Josh Smithers will look to recapture.

“We practice takeayas and we practice ball security… When you have those opportunities a lot of times they go your way.”

While the defense carried the load for the Rams last week, the guy who carries the rock, Ali Boyce, was absent.

“He just got dinged up.. We felt the long-haul was more important.”

Riverview will be eyeing their first win over Venice since 2006.

The stage is set, what more could you ask for.

“It’s at their place, it’s gonna be a rowdy crowd and it’s going to be exciting.”