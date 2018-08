WEST VILLAGES – The Atlanta Braves make their official Suncoast debut on March 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It will be their first spring game at the new complex in the West Villages, but the final game of the spring.

The team will play the remainder of its Grapefruit League home games at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World where it has been for the past 22 years.

The new $100 million ballpark in the West Villages seats 6,500, with another 2,500 general admission spots available.