Zieglers win respective races in Sarasota County while Brown and Goodwin prevail

SARASOTA COUNTY – While her husband Christian was fighting, and winning, his own election battle, Bridget Ziegler was keeping her seat on the Sarasota County School Board.

Sarasota County voters narrowly re–elected Ziegler, the board chair, in a race against the political newcomer, and Democratic candidate, Nick Guy. Ziegler won, but she did so with less than 51% of the vote.

Christian won his GOP primary for a seat in District 2 on the Sarasota County Commission over Alexandra Coe.

Meanwhile, Shirley Brown was re-elected to the District 4 School Board seat for Sarasota County. Brown has been on the board since 2006. Jane Goodwin retained her seat, in District 5, on the Sarasota County school board.