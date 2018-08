Sarasota Deputies got a call shortly after 4:00 pm Wednesday abut a partial structure collapse.

It happened at the Wells Fargo in the 4200 block of South Tamiami trail.

A drive-through overhang collapsed, prompting officials to close off the Venice location completely to visitors.

Debris can be seen covering the entire parking lot where the collapse took place.

No injuries were reported with the structure collapse and it is unkown whether the damage is weather related.