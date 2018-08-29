Sarasota man cut off dog’s tail with branch clippers

SARASOTA- A Sarasota man is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, after he cut off a portion of his dog’s tail with branch clippers.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Pablo Vega-Padron admitted to cutting off his one-year old dog’s tail because it appeared to be rotting.

Deputies say animal services responded to Padron’s home for a welfare check after a concerned neighbor called about a dog whining.

Animal services told Padron to take Randy, the chihuahua terrier to the vet. Parkway Animal Hospital later called deputies and said part of the dogs tail was missing. Deputies arrested Padron and recovered the tail and branch clippers used, at his home.

“This act that this person did was unnecessary pain and suffering for this dog, and it should’ve never happened, all he had to do was take this dog to the vet to get treatment. I don’t think there’s a vet who’s going to say ‘were not going to treat that dog because you can’t pay and let that dog suffer, because that’s not what the vets are here for,” said Lt. Daniel Tutko.

Randy had surgery on Saturday. Deputies say he was adopted and is expected to make a full recovery.