Political Corner: Zieglers Are Political Power Couple In Sarasota

By
Grant Boxleitner
-
0
1

SARASOTA –  There aren’t too many households where the husband and wife are each are in the political world of elected service.

But that’s what happened on Tuesday in Sarasota County. School board chair Bridget Ziegler held off a strong challenge by political newcomer Nick Guy to earn a second term.

Her husband, Christian Ziegler, meanwhile, won the District 2 Sarasota County Commission seat in the Republican primary in a rout over Alexandra Coe. He is now a heavy favorite to beat his Democratic challenger in November.

But Christian is no stranger to politics. He is the Sarasota County Republican State Committeeman and even ran for the Florida GOP party chair seat.

The Zieglers talked about their winning campaigns, their conversations at home and moving forward in the latest edition of “Political Corner.”

 

Previous articleCDC reports rapid spike in sexually transmitted diseases
Grant Boxleitner
Grant Boxleitner
http://www.snntv.com/grant-boxleitner/
Grant Boxleitner is the SNN evening news anchor. He joined the SNN news team in October 2009 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Boxleitner covered the British tourist murders, a story that made international headlines. He was a member of the SNN reporting team that won a Telly Award for the 10th anniversary 9/11 special about the Suncoast’s connections to the terrorist attacks. He also covered 2012 visits to Sarasota by Mitt Romney and Vice President Joe Biden. Boxleitner was named co-anchor of the SNN Morning Edition in March 2014. He anchored SNN's live 2016 Florida Presidential Preference Primary coverage and anchored coverage of live speeches from the candidates throughout the campaign. In March 2016, he was named SNN evening news anchor. He hosts the weekly SNN feature segment, "Feel Good Friday." You hear his voice at Ed Smith Stadium as the public address announcer for the Baltimore Orioles spring training games. Boxleitner has been a journalist in Southwest Florida since 1997. He joined WBBH-TV NBC-2 in Fort Myers as a reporter in September 2006, fulfilling a longtime career goal of breaking into television news after beginning his career in newspapers. Boxleitner grew up in Marengo, Ill., and is a U.S. Army veteran, completing a combat mission during Desert Storm. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in journalism and political science from Northern Illinois University. During his time in Florida, he completed a master’s degree in media and journalism studies at USF-St. Petersburg. When he’s not on the air, you may find him working out at the YMCA, eating in a Suncoast restaurant or spending time with family and friends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here