Political Corner: Zieglers Are Political Power Couple In Sarasota

SARASOTA – There aren’t too many households where the husband and wife are each are in the political world of elected service.

But that’s what happened on Tuesday in Sarasota County. School board chair Bridget Ziegler held off a strong challenge by political newcomer Nick Guy to earn a second term.

Her husband, Christian Ziegler, meanwhile, won the District 2 Sarasota County Commission seat in the Republican primary in a rout over Alexandra Coe. He is now a heavy favorite to beat his Democratic challenger in November.

But Christian is no stranger to politics. He is the Sarasota County Republican State Committeeman and even ran for the Florida GOP party chair seat.

The Zieglers talked about their winning campaigns, their conversations at home and moving forward in the latest edition of “Political Corner.”