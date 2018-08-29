New, affordable nonstop flights to Cleveland and Philadelphia from Sarasota

Suncoast travelers are getting more flight options at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Frontier announced they will be adding nonstop flights to Philadelphia and Cleveland.

SRQ says you can travel non-stop to Philadelphia, for as low as $44 each way. SRQ’s President and CEO, Randy Piccolo says adding these flights makes flying easier and more convenient for their passengers.

SRQ says they are happy to work with Frontier to provide more affordable options for their guests.

“Frontier announced that they were going to start service to SRQ. They started with an announcement two weeks ago for nonstop service twice a week to Cleveland and yesterday they announced they’re also going to add Philadelphia twice a week, so 4 flights a week to start with. We think that’s just the beginning, we imagine that they’ll grow here just like they have at many of their locations,” says Piccolo.

Nonstop flights to Cleveland and Philadelphia will begin December 10.