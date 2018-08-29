Iten defeated by Ruhl in 12th judicial circuit

SUNCOAST – Voters in the 12th Judicial Circuit — which spans Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties – replaced a sitting judge in the Tuesday primary.

Maria Ruhl, a Venice area resident with a Bradenton law firm, challenged incumbent Brian Iten in the nonpartisan race.

Ruhl argued that too many judges are being appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to fill vacancies when judges retire midterm instead of being put into office by the electorate. It seemed to be a strategic move so Governor Scott could put judges in place while he still had the power to do so as governor.

Ruhl’s term will be six years.