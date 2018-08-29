Iten defeated by Ruhl in 12th judicial circuit

Don Brennan
SUNCOAST – Voters in the 12th Judicial Circuit — which spans Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties – replaced a sitting judge in the Tuesday primary.

Maria Ruhl, a Venice area resident with a Bradenton law firm, challenged incumbent Brian Iten in the nonpartisan race.

Ruhl argued that too many judges are being appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to fill vacancies when judges retire midterm instead of being put into office by the electorate. It seemed to be a strategic move so Governor Scott could put judges in place while he still had the power to do so as governor.

Ruhl’s term will be six years.

Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

