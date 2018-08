MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County School Board will have a different look come November.

Last night, James Golden defeated incumbent School Board member John Colon in the race for the District 5 seat.

Incumbent Charlie Kennedy held onto his seat over challenger Alice Kaddatz, but board Chairman Scott Hopes is headed to a runoff against former Manatee schools administrator Joe Stokes, who collected the most votes in that race.