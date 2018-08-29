Gillum in Sarasota to celebrate historic primary win

SARASOTA – Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum became the first African-American to become a nominee for governor in the state of Florida. It took an upset victory over Gwen Graham, the daughter of popular former governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham, to win the democratic nomination for governor, which even Gillum, who had the backing of Bernie Sanders, acknowledged was overwhelming to him.

He celebrated his democratic primary win last night at The Reserve in Sarasota with members of the group Progressive Sarasota, who worked tirelessly on behaf of Gillum, and his campaign. Gillum will now face-off against Ron DeSantis, who won the GOP primary, on Election Day.

.