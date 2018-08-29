Gillum in Sarasota to celebrate historic primary win

By
Don Brennan
-
0
8

SARASOTA – Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum became the first African-American to become a nominee for governor in the state of Florida. It took an upset victory over Gwen Graham, the daughter of popular former governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham, to win the democratic nomination for governor, which even Gillum, who had the backing of Bernie Sanders, acknowledged was overwhelming to him.

He celebrated his democratic primary win last night at The Reserve in Sarasota with members of the group Progressive Sarasota, who worked tirelessly on behaf of Gillum, and his campaign. Gillum will now face-off against Ron DeSantis, who won the GOP primary, on Election Day.

 

.

Previous articlePrimary Election Day on the Suncoast
Next articleDeSantis defeats Putnam in Florida GOP governor primary
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here