TALLAHASSEE – Ron DeSantis wins the GOP governor primary election..

DeSantis was Endorsed By President Trump, and he defeated the former agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, by more than 12 thousand votes Tuesday night.

Putnam had been the expected front-runner, and had thought he would have trump’s backing until it was unceremoniously ripped from his grasp in Tampa recently. DeSantis thinks his republican ideology will out do Gillum in November.