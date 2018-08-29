CDC reports rapid spike in sexually transmitted diseases

HEALTH-A new report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says sexually transmitted disease diagnoses are on the rise annually since 2013.

Christina Burke, physician’s assistant at CAN Community Health, said is concerning.

“The fact that the numbers for gonorrhea, syphilis, and Chlamydia are rising, all of which are very treatable STIs, indicate that there will be a rise in other infections as well,”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 2.3 million cases in 2017, nearly 200,000 more than 2016.

“Among all demographics so not only men who have sex with men, but heterosexual men, including pregnant women as well,” Burke said.

She said many factors are likely attributing.

“We don’t have the scare of HIV anymore since the year 2000, we’ve had truly life–saving drugs for HIV so people aren’t necessarily as afraid and feel the need to use condoms to prevent that transmission,” she said.

Another is finding a partner, without knowing their story.

Burke said,”Social media apps that makes finding a partner very easy.”

With Gonorrhea diagnoses increasing by 67% and Syphilis 76%, it’s a slippery slope if ignored.

Burke said,”If a woman is pregnant when she gets Syphilis, her baby could be stillborn or could be stillborn with congenital Syphilis, which could have possible life–threatening consequences.”

CAN Community Health’s Senior Prevention Specialist, Serena Miller said education is essential.

“Just knowing what to look for, how to prevent, and where to get tested are some of the things that we educate about and that the community should know,” she said.

Miller urges those who are sexually active to get tested regularly and seek treatment.