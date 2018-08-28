Voters turnout for primaries across the suncoast

SARASOTA- Voters were turning out in steady streams across the Suncoast today.

“I spent 12 years,” Sarasota County voter Robert Stacey said. “Protecting the rights for people to vote, and now I’m back from overseas and now I figure it’s time to vote.”

“I always do,” Manatee County voter Cecilia Greer said. “I feel like it’s our obligation and privilege to come do that.”

“You have no right to say anything about the elections if you don’t vote,” Manatee County voter George Mendez said. “And I’m pretty vocal about what’s going on in our country.”

Republicans and Democrats headed into polls looking ahead to November.

“We have to get out and vote now,” Sarasota County voter Nancy Douthwait said. “And get the people we want elected in, so we have good people on our ballots come November.”

“It’s going to be a very important one coming up,” Sarasota County voter Cole Flaat said. “Probably one of the more important midterms in recent memory, so I just want to make sure my choices were up their on the ballot for the big game.”

There was a wide range of important issues on the minds of voters.

“I think the immigration issue is a big issue,” Manatee County voter Vickie Derreberry said. “And so I think these are things that need to be addressed, and I don’t agree with a lot of the Democrats philosophies on the sanctuary cities and things.”

“Job growth,” Flaat said. “Because no matter how much people beat the drum about the economy, a lot of people in the trenches aren’t really seeing it.”

“Taxes,” Mendez said. “I want to keep taxes down as much as I can, that is an important issue, and also nationally taxes.”

“This red tide is the worst that it has ever been,” Sarasota County voter Matthew Ayres said. “This year is the first year I’ve actually been forced from shop because of the smell, people are cancelling vacations, it’s hurting people out on the barrier islands in terms of rentals.”

These primary voters plan to stay engaged through the general election.

“I have a lot of questions this year,” Ayers said. “And I think I will be attending more events then I have in the past to get the answers that I’m looking for, and I think a lot of people are going to be paying attention to.”