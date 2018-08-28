Uber driver carjacked in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY – “I’m done with doing that. It’s just not worth it. After all that aggravation, I thought my life was going to end that day,”

It was a near death experience on Monday night for Jose Aguirre, an Uber driver in Bradenton.

He says he’s been an Uber driver for less than a month and he’s driven over 70 people.

Monday night’s pick up was typical, but he says it went bad.

“It’s like a normal day you don’t think anything is going to happen to like that. Pick somebody up, it happened to be a couple and they had some friction when they got in my truck, but if I look back now it was almost planned,”

Aguirre says the couple was male/female, the female got out of the truck and the male, Anderson Carter, stayed in the car.

“So she got off and he kept on going. He told me to turn right I said no it doesn’t say to go right it says go left,” said Aguirre. “He said go if you want to live so I’m totally going off track from Uber, but he started using my phone and threatening to kill me like ‘keep on moving as if your life depends on it. It was just horrible.”

The ride finally came to an end when he jumped out of his moving vehicle in front of a law enforcement officer.

“He was telling me to pass street lights, stop signs, turnover islands in the streets, kept on moving non-stop. I was hoping the police would see me, I was in front of a lot of cops. They didn’t see me. I was hoping to get pulled over. Finally, I went to this one place. I don’t know where I was at, I saw an officer [who said he] never really parks there. I said this is my time, I got to do it now,”

Aguirre thinks Carter was under the influence.

“That stuff he was smoking was I guess the cops call it Spice, it smelled like a chemical really bad I was getting sick,” said Aguirre

According to the police report, Carter got in the driver seat after Aguirre jumped out of the car.

Carter crashed the car into a retention pond before taking off on foot.

“For those who do Uber you gotta be safe and all that, but as for Uber are they going to protect you from stuff like this,” said Aguirre.

Aguirre thinks a solution is creating a block list for Uber riders.