Sarasota’s Main Street plaza moving towards a final plan

By
Don Brennan
-
0
0

SARASOTA – It seemed that Sarasota’s Main Plaza would sit vacant forever, but now things are beginning to shape up.

According to the Herald Tribune, the owner, BBC Main Plaza, plans to turn the 250,000–square–foot mall into a pedestrian–friendly shopping center, with office space on the second floor and retail stores and restaurants on the ground level. There will also be a 15,000–square–foot gym on the upper level with its own separate entrance to the parking lot. The parking garage logistics would change to make it more amenable to people entering and leaving the complex.

Renderings for the property were on display at the International Council of Shopping Centers conference in Orlando.

Previous articleBradenton Uber driver carjacked
Next articleGovernor Scott discloses millions in Cayman Islands prior to senate race
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here