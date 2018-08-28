Sarasota’s Main Street plaza moving towards a final plan

SARASOTA – It seemed that Sarasota’s Main Plaza would sit vacant forever, but now things are beginning to shape up.

According to the Herald Tribune, the owner, BBC Main Plaza, plans to turn the 250,000–square–foot mall into a pedestrian–friendly shopping center, with office space on the second floor and retail stores and restaurants on the ground level. There will also be a 15,000–square–foot gym on the upper level with its own separate entrance to the parking lot. The parking garage logistics would change to make it more amenable to people entering and leaving the complex.

Renderings for the property were on display at the International Council of Shopping Centers conference in Orlando.