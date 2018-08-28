Primary Election Day on the Suncoast

SUNCOAST – Primary Election Day in Florida is today.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. You must vote in your precinct.
After 7 p.m. you can find Sarasota results here, Manatee results here and Charlotte results here.
We will be live at 8 p.m. with updates and results on air and on Facebook.
It's Election Day! I'm going to be stopping by polls in Manatee and Sarasota today to find out what's on the mind of voters this primary! Tune into @SNNTV at 5 and stick with us for live coverage of the primaries throughout the night! pic.twitter.com/sW1t5WGske
— Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) August 28, 2018