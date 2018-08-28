Primary Election Day on the Suncoast

SUNCOAST – Primary Election Day in Florida is today.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. You must vote in your precinct.

After 7 p.m. you can find Sarasota results here, Manatee results here and Charlotte results here.

We will be live at 8 p.m. with updates and results on air and on Facebook.

Strong voter turnout ahead of election day

