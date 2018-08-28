Mote staff scientist breaks down ‘brown tide’

SARASOTA- Red tide spreads from Pinellas County to the Florida Bay. Recently many are concerned about a new bloom in the Gulf of Mexico, calling it brown tide.

Red tide is an 11 month algae bloom scientists across Florida are still working to understand.

Dr. Vince Lovko, Staff Scientist at Mote Marine Lab said, “It’s still ongoing, so we’re continuing to take samples and do analysis so it’ll be awhile until we have any sort of new findings.”

Despite, beach clean-up efforts and Northwest winds pushing affected water offshore, Dr. Lovko said red tide isn’t going anywhere.

He said,”Relief from respiratory irritation and the discolored water right up on the beach and of course, the dead fish, so I think there’s been some relief but I don’t necessarily know that the bloom is going away.”

Meanwhile, another algae bloom is reportedly growing in the Gulf of Mexico, Trichodesmium or Sea Sawdust. Many have mistakenly called, brown tide.

“Different group of species altogether but someone decided to use that term brown tide to refer to Trichodesmium, probably because they can appear to be brown,” Lovko said, “But it is a cyanobacteria of blue–green algae, even though it does not look blue–green but that is a bit different from what we traditionally refer to as brown tide.”

Dr. Lovko said although a sensationalized idea, it is possible for red tide to feed off sea sawdust, to create a bigger bloom.

“Karenia is pretty efficient at reusing its own nutrients so I don’t know how much of a nutrient source the Trichodesmium bloom would really provide above what’s already out there,” He said.

Dr. Lovko said a “super bloom” is an interesting concept, but not concerning.

“There’s a lot of sources of nutrients out there, even the dying fish have been hypothesized to be a nutrient source for Karenia itself,” Lovko said.