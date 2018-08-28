Manatee County institutes “Nets for Neighbors” for red tide clean-up

By
Don Brennan
-
0
0

MANATEE COUNTY – If you are type that doesn’t mind a foul smell, Manatee is looking for volunteers to help clean up the remnants of red tide.

With county crews and a private contractor having cleared tons of dead fish and debris caused by the red tide outbreak, Manatee County officials on Monday announced the “Nets to Neighbors” campaign.

Neighborhood volunteers will be encouraged to remove dead fish along shorelines.

The county took nets and buckets to Coral Shores, Wild Oak Bay and Trailer Estates, neighborhoods heavily impacted by fish kills. By Wednesday, more nets will be available at the G.T. Bray Recreation Center.

Neighborhoods and homeowner associations can request a dumpster by calling the county’s red tide hotline, 941–749–3547.

Previous articleFinal plans for The Bay to go before Sarasota City Commission
Next articleBradenton Uber driver carjacked
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here