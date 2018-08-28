Manatee County institutes “Nets for Neighbors” for red tide clean-up

MANATEE COUNTY – If you are type that doesn’t mind a foul smell, Manatee is looking for volunteers to help clean up the remnants of red tide.

With county crews and a private contractor having cleared tons of dead fish and debris caused by the red tide outbreak, Manatee County officials on Monday announced the “Nets to Neighbors” campaign.

Neighborhood volunteers will be encouraged to remove dead fish along shorelines.

The county took nets and buckets to Coral Shores, Wild Oak Bay and Trailer Estates, neighborhoods heavily impacted by fish kills. By Wednesday, more nets will be available at the G.T. Bray Recreation Center.

Neighborhoods and homeowner associations can request a dumpster by calling the county’s red tide hotline, 941–749–3547.