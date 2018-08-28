Governor Scott discloses millions in Cayman Islands prior to senate race

TALLAHASSEE – Rick and Ann Scott’s financial trail leads to the Cayman Islands.

According to the Miami Herald, the portfolio of Gov. Rick Scott and first lady Ann Scott includes earnings last year of at least $2.9 million in two dozen hedge funds registered in the Cayman Islands, a well–known tax haven for U.S. and foreign investors.

The investments had a potential value of $62 million, according to the financial disclosure statement Scott filed last month as a U.S. Senate candidate.

It is the first time in his nearly eight years as governor that Scott was required to disclose his wife’s financial holdings. The money is in a blind trust that is run by an independent financial adviser. Governor Scott has not said if he will continue the blind trust if elected to the senate.