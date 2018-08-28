Final plans for The Bay to go before Sarasota City Commission

SARASOTA – This would probably be unveiled best accompanied by a drum roll. The final plan for Sarasota’s bayfront redevelopment will be considered next week.

This highly anticipated project known as The Bay, will be brought in front of the Sarasota City Commission during a special meeting next Thursday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Final plans call for pedestrian bridges, a waterfront promenade, one–acre event lawn, a casual restaurant, smaller food kiosks, bait and tackle shop, and botanical gardens. The Sarasota Garden Club, art center, history center, Blue Pagoda and Municipal Auditorium all will be preserved.