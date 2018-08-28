Final plans for The Bay to go before Sarasota City Commission

By
Don Brennan
-
0
0

SARASOTA – This would probably be unveiled best accompanied by a drum roll. The final plan for Sarasota’s bayfront redevelopment will be considered next week.

This highly anticipated project known as The Bay, will be brought in front of the Sarasota City Commission  during a special meeting next Thursday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Final plans call for pedestrian bridges, a waterfront promenade, one–acre event lawn, a casual restaurant, smaller food kiosks, bait and tackle shop, and botanical gardens. The Sarasota Garden Club, art center, history center, Blue Pagoda and Municipal Auditorium all will be preserved.

Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

