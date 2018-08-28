Bradenton Uber driver carjacked

BRADENTON – An Uber driver who was carjacked jumped out of moving car to save himself in Bradenton.

The carjacker, Anderson Carter, was arrested in Manatee County on Monday for carjacking that Uber driver.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jose Aguirre, the Uber driver, picked up Carter in west Bradenton. While in the car, Carter started striking Aguirre in his face and attempted to get into the driver seat.

In fear for his life, Aguirre jumped out of the moving vehicle, right in front of a deputy, but Carter sped off and crashed the vehicle at Whitfield Avenue and 15th Street East.

Carter was able to keep the car moving, and fled west on Whitfield Avenue, where he crashed a second time into a retention pond before taking off on foot. Deputies caught Carter, shocked him with a Taser and took him into custody.