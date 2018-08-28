Bradenton Uber driver carjacked

By
Don Brennan
-
0
0

BRADENTON – An Uber driver who was carjacked jumped out of moving car to save himself in Bradenton.

The carjacker, Anderson Carter, was arrested in Manatee County on Monday for carjacking that Uber driver.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jose Aguirre, the Uber driver, picked up Carter in west Bradenton. While in the car, Carter started striking Aguirre in his face and attempted to get into the driver seat.

In fear for his life, Aguirre jumped out of the moving vehicle, right in front of a deputy, but Carter sped off and crashed the vehicle at Whitfield Avenue and 15th Street East.

Carter was able to keep the car moving, and fled west on Whitfield Avenue, where he crashed a second time into a retention pond before taking off on foot. Deputies caught Carter, shocked him with a Taser and took him into custody.

Previous articleManatee County institutes “Nets for Neighbors” for red tide clean-up
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here