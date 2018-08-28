Annual Sarasota Labor Day Regatta is cancelled because of red tide

The 72 Annual Sarasota Labor Day Regatta is cancelled. John Peather, Sarasota Sailing Squadron’s Post Commodore says red tide is to blame.

“With red tide coming along, it was the last thing we expected, but we had to make a decision to cancel it because the conditions are still not right for sailing,” said Peather.

The Regatta is the Southeast’s oldest and largest regional regatta. The last time the Labor Day Regatta was cancelled was in 1985 for hurricane Elena. Sarasota Sailing Squadron said they never imagined they would have to cancel the event because of red tide.

“It’s been brutal; there’s been no sailing out here now for probably for two months, and its usually active through the summer,” said Peather.

More than half of the sailors participating in the regatta are just beginning sailing. Mallory Buechler, a sailing coach, said the water has been anything but smooth sailing.

“You just don’t even want to get out there or even come down here just because you smell it and you get this cough, and you don’t want to sail in dead fish,” said Buechler.

After the county extended a no-swim advisory, the Squadron decided they could not sail in these conditions, but they are looking forward to their next big sailing event in October.

“We’ve been pretty lucky in 73 years this is only the second cancellation, so we can’t be too disappointed because we’ve been lucky,” said Peather.

The Sarasota Sailing Squadron decided they will not post-pone this year’s event, instead they will wait until next Labor Day weekend to host the 72 annual regatta.