Red tide suddenly strikes dozens of Suncoast seabirds

SARASOTA- Manatees, turtles, dolphins and more have fallen victim to red tide. But as of Monday, more than 40 birds have also been found impaired.

Barren cages and an empty examination room are now overflowing with patients. It’s a head-scratching overnight change for volunteers at Save Our Sea Birds and Audubon Florida.

“Red tide has basically been a breeze for us as far as the birds go. We haven’t gotten that many in until this morning at 8:00 when 26 of them came in all at once,” said Dana Leworthy, Avian Administrator at Save our Seabirds.

Monday afternoon, numbers increased to more than 35 Sanderling and Ruddy Turnstone seabirds sick and 5 dead. Volunteers said they were all found within 100 yards of each other along Sarasota beaches.

Leworthy said,”They’re coming in with mostly neurological symptoms so people will be seeing them flat on the ground.”

Leworthy said the culprit is clear, the timing…not so much.

She said, “We had a feeling that this was going to happen but we thought it was going to have a trickle in effect, but it was a mass.”

Kylie Wilson, Shorebird Monitoring Coordinator for Audubon Florida in Sarasota County said, “It seems that the neurotoxins maybe built up and ingesting these fish and toxic things for the past three weeks but today, it just came in a wave so we can probably expect to be seeing a lot more.”

As avian specialists work to save lives, the non–profits are asking for the public’s help.

Wilson said,”Contact your local rehab centers, make donations. Make time to volunteer; be a volunteer rescuer or transporter; those are really vital right now.”

If you see one in distress, pick it up with a towel and take it to a nearby rehab center.

For more information on how to safely transport a seabird call Save our Seabirds at 941-388-3010 or email admin@saveourseabirds.org

Save our Seabirds is located at 1708 Ken Thompson Parkway Sarasota, FL 34236.