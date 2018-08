SARASOTA COUNTY – Strong winds from Monday’s storm caused damage on Casey Key.

A witness says it happened around 5:30 P.M. near the 2100 block of Casey Key Road.

FPL and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were on site as utility workers made repairs to some fallen power lines.

Tree limbs were scattered throughout the street and to adjacent homes.

No one was injured.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed the damage was caused by a tornado.