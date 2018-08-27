Manatee County suspends contracted water operations for red tide cleanup

MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County announces Monday suspension of contracted on water operations for red tide cleanup.

Manatee County officials say 241 tons of dead fish and other sea life have been cleaned up so far.

The county will move into a new phase with increased reliance on the community for assistance.

Roll off dumpsters with a maximum capacity of ten cubic yards will be made available for delivery and pickup for the hard hit areas.

The dead sea life will be dumped at a landfill on Lena Road in Manatee County.

Dip nets and buckets will be provided for residents to help with the cleanup process.

Manatee County administrator Edwin Hunzeker says the county is doing its best to reduce the smell when the fish are brought to the landfill.

“It’s covered every night when those fish come in they get buried, and they get covered with dirt every night. And if there is a residual smell I guess we’ll apologize.”

The county will use drones from the Sheriff’s Office and up to date satellite imagery to monitor current water conditions.

Information for dumpsters and dip nets is here mymanatee.org/redtide