Andrew Gillum surges in new poll

Sarasota – For months Gwen Graham and Philip Levine have competed for the top spot in the democratic primary for governor.

But the final poll ahead of Tuesday’s election shows graham is leading with 32 percent and Andrew Gillum is in the number 2 spot with 25 percent.

Gillum receiving more support from black democrat voters than his opponents, 49 percent of black democrats backing the Tallahassee mayor.

Gillum told SNN last week he believed healthcare should be a right and not a privilege and too many Floridians were receiving health care at the emergency room.

Tomorrow is the official date of the primary election and the last day to vote.