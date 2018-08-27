88 acres of land in Palmetto will become Washington Park

MANATEE COUNTY – “We did not have park and recreation facilities that would divert some of the energy and some of the activities of our young people,” said Bishop Lawrence Livingston.

Bishop Lawrence Livingston of Eternity Temple in Palmetto, FL created a plan for 88 acres of land behind his church several years ago to solve this problem.

A plan he says was brought in front of 4 boards prior to March of 2018 when the board voted to put 1.1 million dollars to building Washington Park on the land.

“In 2001 this was my plan. It was drawn up by my architect who built this building, but then I realized in the process that we didn’t have the proper dirt here to make this happen and so we ended up with this plan instead,” said Livingston.

The property used to be a golf course. The golf course was sold to the State and U.S. 41 was built using the dirt Livingston is talking about. Livingston remembers it as a bad thing in his community.

“The highway which is now bypass 41 ran through people’s yards. If you go up here on 23rd St. you will see the highway goes within about 10 feet of somebody’s bedroom,” said Livingston.

Now, because Washington Park will built, that dirt will be returned.

“The Port authority also has to get rid of over 1 million cubic yards of dirt that they plan to take and refill the area that was taken out for dirt for highway 41,” said Livingston.

Livingston looks for to seeing the positivity Washington Park, his vision, will bring to his community.

The community next to his church.

“We see within the next 10-15 years there is going to be a tremendous turn around,” said Livingston.