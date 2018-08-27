Strong voter turnout ahead of election day

SARASOTA- Ahead of Election Day both Sarasota and Manatee Counties are on pace for a strong and possibly record turnout in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Turnout in Sarasota is already at 18.1% before Election Day after seeing and 26.1% turnout in 2016’s primary. And in Manatee17.7% have already cast ballots, after having 26.9% total turnout in 2016.

“Some primaries we get a 21, 24% turnout,” Ron Turner said. “So it looks like where on pace to have a record turnout in this Primary election on Tuesday.”

“For a primary race it could be,” Michael Bennett said. “We’re getting a lot of turnout we had not quite expected, especially in the absentees.”

What’s behind that turnout? Sarasota County Supervisor of Election Ron Turner says high profile gubernatorial races and national attention on Florida is one factor.

“There’s kind of national interest in what’s going on in Florida Elections, we are a swing state,” Turner said. “An important state, the third largest state in the country.”

Manatee County Supervisor Michael Bennet says that National Interest is A Double-Edged Sword.

“I don’t like the face the President is interfering in the Primary Races, I think that’s truly up to the people to elect those people in the primary, but it’s good to see at least there has been a surge if you will.”

Tuesday’s Race is also more than just a primary… School Board Races on the ballot are open to all voters.

“There is something for everyone to vote on tomorrow,” Turner said. “Regardless of your political party affiliation, whether you’re a registered democrat or republican, whether you’re a no party affiliation or registered with a minor party.”

Elections officials are now waiting to see if turnout finishes strong on election day.

“Encouraging everyone to get out there and vote tomorrow,” Bennet said. “Take advantage of the neatest opportunity we have in this country and that’s to help name our particular selected leaders.”

“It’s important for voters to get out to the polls to make their voices heard,” Turner said. “Many people have done that already, but voters can go to the polls tomorrow from 7 to 7 and they have that last opportunity to make sure their voices are heard at the ballot box.”

If you need to find your polling place you can look them up at both Manatee County and Sarasota County’s Election Websites.