Suncoast Political Science professor remembers Senator John McCain’s legacy

SARASOTA – Frank Alcock Associate Political Science professor at New College of Florida said that the passing of Senator John McCain, is a poignant moment.

Alcock said he feels sadness, but the passing was expected. He wants others to take a step back and take stock at a remarkable individual that had a remarkable career.

Alcock said Senator McCain always kept true to himself, following his heart.

“And I think, perhaps most importantly, he was a long standing senator that garnered a deep amount of respect across the aisle, as well as a number of very close friendships, again, across the aisle, and that’s becoming increasingly rare these days,” said Alcock.

Alcock thinks that through Senator McCain’s life, he did what he thought was right and right for the country’s best interest; not necessarily where the political winds of the time were going and not necessarily in his own best interest.