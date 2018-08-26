Now Hiring Nadine: Defensive Tactics Training with SPD

SARASOTA – The training is intense, and it never ends. In this week’s Now Hiring Nadine I am learning skills necessary for me to be an officer with the Sarasota Police Department.

Sargent Gregory Miller always knew what he wanted to be when he grew up.

“As a seven year old child was I want to be a police officer because there is a lot of action and catching crooks,” said Miller.

Wearing the badge proudly, Miller is an 11 year veteran with the Sarasota Police Department. With no prior law enforcement training Miller remembers his time at the academy.

“It was eye opening because this is something that not everybody does. So coming into it and learning firearm, learning how to drive and defensive tactics,” he explained.

The hardest part of the academy for Miller was memorizing the volume of information given in a short amount of time.

“Getting to know all the Florida state statues and everything in relation to your job for what you need to know and how you need to apply it,” said Miller. “For instance every criminal offense has different elements and you need to know those elements so that you can articulate it in your report or affect in arrest to somebody.

In the defense tactics room officer Miller puts me through police simulations, showing me how officers make split second decision every day.

“They’ll come in and when the scenario starts they have arrived at their call for service and we will give them a little bit of a brief as to what the call is,” said Miller.

Sargent miller says officers discuss the results at the end of the each scenario.

“Developing that quick reaction time to identify it and orient yourself to it and then act and that’s the beauty of this simulator. It create that were able to train in various different avenues that could have negative effect on the officer or the people at that scenario,” he explained.

In his 11 year career at SPD, Miller says the most rewarding part is serving others.

“The relationships you make within the community but also at the police department, he said.

You have that partnership where people are willing to help you out at the same time as you are willing to do whatever you can for them.”