Mass shooting reported in Jacksonville

UPDATE: At least 4 dead, 11 injured after mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE – Law enforcement officials are asking people to stay away from the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at Jacksonville Landing on Sunday afternoon.

“Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the office tweeted. “We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”

Authorities have not released any information on how many people are injured but our affiliate in the area reports that multiple people are dead.