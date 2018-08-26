Fatal crash in Ellenton, Troopers investigating

MANATEE – . A 62-year-old Bradenton woman lost her life Saturday after a head-on collision.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Helen Gail Miller died at Manatee Memorial Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 301 and 51st Avenue East in Ellenton.

Troopers say Miller was traveling westbound in the left lane on U.S. 301, approaching the intersection of 51st Avenue East just after 4:30 p.m. At the same time, another vehicle carrying four young children was traveling southbound on 51st Avenue East heading toward the intersection.

Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, colliding head-on in the middle of the road. The second driver and five passengers suffered only minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.

The incident remains under investigation.