North Port neighborhood reacts to homicide

NORTH PORT – “But I don’t think they bothered their neighbors, they just took to their selves and they had problems between their selves,” said Beverly Mattingly, Tamiami Trail resident.

The problems apparently came to a devastating end early Friday morning. North Port Police officers were called to the 13-thousand block of Tamiami Trail.

41-year-old Erica White, was found dead on the scene with several lacerations to her body at the house of 43-year-old Jason Doty.

“I mean obviously she met a horrific death that nobody deserves, and we just have to make sure that Mr. Doty pays for that,” said Josh Taylor, North Port Police Department Spokesperson.

Police say White was Doty’s live in girlfriend. He is now charged with second degree murder. It’s not his first offense.

Police say Doty has a history of past crimes from sexual battery, distributing obscene material to a minor and multiple counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

A warrant for his arrest was even set to be issued Friday morning, prior to the homicide.

Neighbor Beverly Mattingly says the couple has been together for at least the past year and that domestic abuse calls came often from the house.

“He might have been mistreating her or either one you know, and she stayed, I don’t know what happened between them,” said Mattingly.

Often seeing Doty doing yard work and around the neighborhood, she never expected something like this to happen.

“It’s just awful for him to be that way, you know right in your neighborhood.. I thought we had a really nice neighborhood, to me I think we had one.. But that happens so I don’t know,” said Mattingly.

“What might have set him off, I don’t think we’ll ever know that,” said Taylor.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.