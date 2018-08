SARASOTA – Florida House Representatives Joe Gruters and Margaret Good host a red tide town hall.

Gruters and Good did not answer questions at the forum, but their assistants took notes as local residents passed a microphone around to share their concerns and solutions.

The State Representatives said the purpose of today’s town hall, taking place at Suncoast Technical College, is to get ideas on red tide solutions from the community that they can take back to Tallahassee.