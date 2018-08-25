Dragon boat classes setting ablaze Nathan Benderson Park

Survivors In Sync, a boating organization for breast cancer survivors, held a dragon boat paddling class, an opportunity to come out and learn in a casual, relaxed environment.

In the class you learn the technique of the stroke, casual paddling and even participate in a race.

Founder, Angela Long got the special dragon boat idea from a festival 4 years ago, appealing to the rhythm, and team work included in the Chinese sport.

“I love seeing the smiles on the faces, I love seeing my team introduce the sport to other because I know it’s changed all of their lives. You know they’re all happier, healthier, they just love the comradery of the team, so they love sharing that with others,” said Long.

Survivors In Sync meet for Dragon boat practices three times a week and are always looking for new paddling members to join.

For more information on class dates and times visit Survivorsinsync.org