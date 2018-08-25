Dickey Betts suffers mild stroke

SARASOTA COUNTY – Dickey Betts, the longtime Suncoast resident and Allman Brothers Band co–founder, has been forced to cancel upcoming concerts to recover from a recently revealed medical condition.

Manager David Spero explained that Betts experienced what his doctors called a “mild stroke.”

Spero posted on the Dickey Betts Band Facebook Page Friday night that, after describing to his physicians certain post–stroke repercussions, Betts was strongly advised to give himself more time to recuperate,” Doctors have assured Betts that after three to five weeks he will be 100 percent recovered and can resume his touring schedule.”

His tour is expected to resume Nov. 1st at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Georgia.