Settlement reached with prominent developer

MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County has decided to settle with a prominent developer rather than risk an unfavorable outcome in a long court battle.

The Bradenton Herald reports Manatee County commissioners approved a $135,000 settlement with developer Carlos Beruff on Thursday, after a 2017 circuit court ruling against them.

Beruff’s Mandarin Development alleged that it had been denied due process in regard to its Riva Trace project, located off University Parkway and I-75.

Mandarin claimed its property had been taken in violation of the U.S. and state constitutions.

The suit revolved around the county’s comprehensive plan and its requirement that Mandarin provide wetland buffers and conservation easements over wetlands.