Renewed opposition for Siesta Promenade

SARASOTA – Hundreds turned out for a public workshop on the proposed Siesta Promenade project at US41 and Stickney Point Road Thursday.

It was at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, and many voiced their displeasure with the development.

Plans call for commercial space, 130 hotel rooms and 414 residential units on the 24–acre site near the south entrance to Siesta Key.

Residents are especially fearful of the big increase in traffic the project from Benderson would bring to an already congested area.

The project requires re–zoning, and is slated to go before the Planning Commission on Oct. 23.