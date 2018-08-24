Renewed opposition for Siesta Promenade

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
11

SARASOTA – Hundreds turned out for a public workshop on the proposed Siesta Promenade project at US41 and Stickney Point Road Thursday.

It was at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, and many voiced their displeasure with the development.

Plans call for commercial space, 130 hotel rooms and 414 residential units on the 24–acre site near the south entrance to Siesta Key.

Residents are especially fearful of the big increase in traffic the project from Benderson would bring to an already congested area.

The project requires re–zoning, and is slated to go before the Planning Commission on Oct. 23.

Previous articleSen. John McCain has chosen to end his cancer treatment
Next articleMore mental health counselors in Sarasota elementary schools
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here