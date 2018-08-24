New waterfront eatery approved in Manatee County

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
24

MANATEE COUNTY – The company that owns Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill has received the Manatee County Commission’s unanimous approval to build a riverside bar and grill off U.S. 301 in Ellenton.

Specialty Restaurants Corp. already owns locations in Miami, Tampa and Port Richey.

The company also operates numerous restaurants in Florida and other states.

The commission approved a partial rezoning of the nearly two acre spot off 19th Street East on the water near 301 & I–75.

Whiskey Joe’s is a family oriented, Florida–themed restaurant.

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

