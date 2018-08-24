More mental health counselors in Sarasota elementary schools

SARASOTA – The mental health of younger kids is being taken very seriously in Sarasota County schools.

The county is using its allocation from the state for mental health services for counselors to serve the district’s elementary schools.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the district has assigned full time mental health counselors to 14 of its 23 elementary schools.

Ten of the fourteen schools selected are Title I schools, which are schools with a high number of low–income students.

The allotment from the state for Sarasota County to draw from is nearly $ 1 million.