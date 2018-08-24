Lifeguards continue to patrol beaches during red tide

SARASOTA- Red Tide is still heavy out on Lido Beach, and now another health risk, an excess of enterococcus bacteria has led to a no-swim advisory from the health department. But that isn’t stopping Sarasota County Lifeguards from doing their jobs.

On a sunny summer day, the only things on Lido Beach are dead fish and a few birds.

“There is nobody on the beach today,” Scott Montgomery said.

And of course the Sarasota County Lifeguards.

“We do have lifeguards on our beaches 365 days a year,” Montgomery said. “And even during periods of red tide we still have lifeguard staff out here.”

Beaches are equipped with no swim warnings from the health department because of bacteria… and red tide warnings.

“If lifeguards do see someone that’s attempting to go into the water,” Montgomery said. “They’ll say hey there is a swim advisory, we recommend you don’t go into the water, the other thing is you can see from our lifeguard stands they actually are flying the no swim advisory flag.”

But if anyone decides to ignore warning signs and enter the water, or if anyone becomes ill on the beach, the lifeguards will be there. But they are taking health precautions themselves.

“We don’t have anybody in the stand,” Montgomery said. “We have them rotate in and out of the back office, and we actually have them guarding from an air conditioned truck, so it minimizes the effect of being in the elements.”

Lifeguard Chief Scott Montgomery says they also have their choice of masks.

“We give them masks or we give them a sleeve that can go over,” Montgomery said. “But also we offer them respirators if they so choose to use it, so they actually have three different types of personal protective equipment they can use, at their disposal when they’re out in the elements.”

Lifeguards are encouraged to call out sick if they need to, but Montgomery says there hasn’t been an increase of that.

Mostly, Lifeguards want to see their beaches back to normal.

“It probably more of a when is this going away,” Montgomery said. “We’re used to having people here, so you see here on a day like today, it kind of makes the day go long.”