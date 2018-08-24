Feel Good Friday: Cat Depot adoptions

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Cat Depot in Sarasota.

The nonprofit has a lot of kittens in the shelter right now available for adoption, along with some cats still remaining from a hoarding case in North Port.

They are having an adoption special right now for customers looking for cats to join their families.

Cat Depot is also getting ready for its Pars For Paws Golf Classic fundraiser on Oct. 15 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Hillarie King of Cat Depot talks about the facility and the current programs.

