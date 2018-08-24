Andrew Gillum campaigns in Bradenton four days before the primary election

Jessika Ward
MANATEE COUNTY – The primary election is Tuesday and democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum, made a stop in Bradenton.

Gillum is endorsed by Bernie Sanders. He told voters  about his plans to rebuild public education, the criminal justice system, and Florida healthcare.

He tells his manatee county supporters to get out and vote

“The Democrats, the last two lost the race of governor by less than 1 point fewer 70 thousand votes made the difference. Largely who we were missing at the election box in November on these midterm elections, largely black voters, brown voters, young voters, and poor voters. Well I trust my chances of getting in those constituencies better than body in this race,” said Gillum.

Early voting ends Saturday and the last day to vote in the primary election is August 28.

Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

