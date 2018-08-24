Andrew Gillum campaigns in Bradenton four days before the primary election

MANATEE COUNTY – The primary election is Tuesday and democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum, made a stop in Bradenton.

Gillum is endorsed by Bernie Sanders. He told voters about his plans to rebuild public education, the criminal justice system, and Florida healthcare.

He tells his manatee county supporters to get out and vote

“The Democrats, the last two lost the race of governor by less than 1 point fewer 70 thousand votes made the difference. Largely who we were missing at the election box in November on these midterm elections, largely black voters, brown voters, young voters, and poor voters. Well I trust my chances of getting in those constituencies better than body in this race,” said Gillum.

Early voting ends Saturday and the last day to vote in the primary election is August 28.