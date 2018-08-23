Sarasota City Manager to relinquish personal electronics

SARASOTA – In order to have his personal devices forensically examined, Sarasota’s City Manager is handing them over.

Tom Barwin will surrender his personal cell phone and laptop to the city attorney to ensure all stored, city–related matters are made public.

A week ago, it was discovered Barwin has been using his personal Gmail account for city matters and may have violated state open records law by failing to comply with numerous public records requests dating back to 2012 by Michael Barfield, a paralegal consultant and president of the Florida American Civil Liberties Union.

Barfield has put the city on notice he plans to file a lawsuit alleging Barwin violated his duties to properly store and archive public records.