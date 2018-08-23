Red Tide weighing down on the mind

SARASOTA – With no end in sight for the red tide crisis a local psychologist says it can put a damper on the spirits of people.

Dr. Eddy Regnier says he can’t escape the sight or the smell and his patients are concerned. .

People can’t bare to breathe the air without a mask.

He says the smell and the sight of all the dead fish could weigh on people, especially for businesses near the water.

“Tons of fish and in the ocean you can’t boat, you go to siesta drive and you see a lot of restaurants closed and fisherman out of work this is trauma,” said Regnier.

He says even after red tide dissipates, the effects will be felt on the Suncoast for a while.