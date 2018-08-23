‘No Swim’ advisory placed in multiple Sarasota County Beaches

Sarasota County- A ‘no swim’ advisory has been issued for Sarasota County beaches.

Sarasota County health officials placed the no swim advisory as a safety precaution. A recent water quality testing determined the amount of bacteria found at the time was outside acceptable limits. The beaches are still open to the public, but health officials do not recommend swimming in in the water. The advisory will be in place until the next rounds of results are available on Friday.

The following beaches are under the no swim advisory:

Lido Casino Beach

Brohard Beach

Venice Pier Beach

Siesta Beach

Longboat Key Beach

Department of Health-Sarasota Environmental Administrator, Tom Higginbotham, says the Florida Healthy Beaches program protects the beachgoers.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” said Higginbotham. “People especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.”

Other Suncoast beaches were also tested, but bacteria levels were in acceptable limits. The Florida Department of Health says, in addition to the no swim advisory, beach goers should not eat shellfish collected in the immediate area of those beaches.